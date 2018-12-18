Former Sioux Falls fire chief to be sentenced in February

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sentencing is set early next year for a former Sioux Falls fire chief who admitted possessing child pornography.

Fifty-nine-year-old Jim Sideras pleaded guilty to one count last month in a deal with prosecutors in which nine other counts will be dismissed.

He's to be sentenced Feb. 28. He faces up to 10 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.