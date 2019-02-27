Former SE Indiana fire chief accused of stealing funds

PATRIOT, Ind. (AP) — State police say they've arrested a former southeastern Indiana fire chief on charges alleging he stole more than $28,000 from the fire department's bank accounts over four years.

Police say 45-year-old Gordon Turner Jr. of Patriot was arrested last week on four felony counts each of theft and official misconduct. He was incarcerated at the Switzerland County Jail pending his initial appearance in the Switzerland County Circuit Court.

Police say an audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts discovered the funds missing from the Patriot Volunteer Fire Department between 2014 and 2018 when Turner was the fire chief. Police say Turner used the money to pay his bills and for other personal gain.

It's not clear whether Turner has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.