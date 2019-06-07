Former NASAR CEO Brian France pleads guilty to Hamptons DWI

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) — Former NASCAR CEO Brian France has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in New York's Hamptons last year.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said the 56-year-old France pleaded guilty Friday and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and undergo alcohol counseling.

France, of Ormond Beach, Fla., was arrested in Sag Harbor on Aug. 5, 2018 after running a stop sign. Police said he was unsteady on his feet and his blood alcohol level was 0.18%, more than double the legal limit.

A phone message was left with an attorney for France.

France took a leave of absence from NASCAR after his arrest. He had led the auto racing company since 2003. His late grandfather, Bill France Sr., founded NASCAR in 1948.