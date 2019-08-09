Former Murphy aide sues woman who accused him of assault

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A former staffer in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's administration is suing the woman who accused him of sexual assault.

The countersuit Albert Alvarez filed Thursday says Katie Brennan's claims are false. She's alleged that Alvarez sexually assaulted her while they worked 2017 to get Murphy elected.

Alvarez says the allegations make it difficult for him to find a job.

Prosecutors reviewed the case but didn't bring charges.

Brennan's allegations hit the Democrat-led government like a bombshell, leading to legislative hearings. They also led Murphy to update workplace policies.

Alvarez was chief of staff at the Schools Development Authority until October when a news article detailed Brennan's allegations. Brennan is a top aide at the state's housing finance agency.

Brennan did not immediately respond Friday to a message seeking comment.