Former Michigan priest charged with 6 counts of sex crimes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Catholic priest who admitted when he resigned from a Flint-area parish that he had sexually abused a child has been charged with several counts of sexual assault dating back decades.

The Detroit News and The Flint Journal report that prosecutors charged 80-year-old Vincent DeLorenzo on Thursday with six counts of both first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Diocese of Lansing says eight people have accused DeLorenzo of sexual abuse and that he's being defrocked.

Court records list DeLorenzo as a Lantana, Florida, resident, but The Associated Press couldn't find a listed phone number for him in that area and wasn't able to reach him for comment.

He served several Michigan churches and resigned from Holy Redeemer in Burton in 2002. He wasn't charged at that time.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is expected to discuss the case Friday while giving an update on her clergy abuse investigation.