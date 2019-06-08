Former Maryland youth pastor gets 37 years in sex abuse case

SNOW HILL, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge has sentenced a former youth pastor convicted of multiple sex abuse counts.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Rodney Harmon Jr. was sentenced Friday to 75 years in prison, with all but 37 years suspended. The 34-year-old Stockton man was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The newspaper reports authorities began investigating Harmon after receiving a complaint in August. The investigation revealed Harmon sexually abused multiple children while he was the youth pastor at a church in Pocomoke City on the state's Eastern Shore.

Harmon was convicted in February of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of displaying an obscene item to a minor.

The phone number in a public listing for Harmon's attorney was not in service Saturday.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/