Former Linn County attorney sentenced to prison for theft

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former east-central Kansas county attorney was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for stealing electronics and equipment from the county.

John Sutherland, a 69-year-old from Mound City, was sentenced Thursday for mail fraud and lying to federal investigators. He was also ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution and a total fine of $11,000.

Sutherland was Linn County attorney for about 20 years before leaving the job in January 2017 after losing a re-election campaign.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a statement Sutherland stole 350 to 500 items from Linn County.

KCTV reports the items included cell phones paid for by the county that were not used for county business, a television and a computer.

Sutherland also agreed to surrender his law license.

___

Information from: KCTV-TV, http://www.kctv5.com