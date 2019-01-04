Former Kansas jailer charged with having sex with inmates

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas jailer has been charged with having sex with inmates.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 42-year-old Frank Alexander, of Russell, was arrested and made his first court appearance Thursday. He has been charged with two counts of unlawful sexual relations. His attorney, Colton Eikenberry, didn't immediately return a phone message.

The release says the Russell County sheriff asked the KBI in October to investigate allegations that Alexander was having sex with inmates while working as a jail detention officer. Alexander was fired two weeks later.

After Alexander's arrest, he was booked into the Russell County Jail, which is about 25 miles east of Hays. He then was transferred to a nearby jail. No other details about the case were immediately released.