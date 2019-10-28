Former FBI agent indicted in Greitens case faces March trial

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former FBI agent who helped to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens is scheduled to go on trial next year on charges of perjury and evidence tampering.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that defense lawyers for 67-year-old William Don Tisaby, of Alabama, and special prosecutor Gerard "Jerry" Carmody agreed Friday to a March 30 trial date. The indictment alleges that Tisaby lied last year during depositions.

The grand jury last month indicted Tisaby in June, accusing him of lying during a deposition in the criminal case that was a factor in Greitens' decision to resign last year.

Gardner's office charged Greitens with invasion of privacy for allegedly taking an unauthorized, compromising photo of a woman during a 2015 affair. The charge was later dropped. Tisaby's attorneys say he is innocent.

