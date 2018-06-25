Former Des Moines office gets probation in misconduct case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former Des Moines police officer has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to misconduct charges.

The Des Moines Register reports 31-year-old Tyson Teut, of Johnston, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of non-felonious misconduct in office. He was sentenced to a year of probation and a $315 fine.

Prosecutors dropped other charges as part of a plea deal.

Teut initially was charged in connection with a drug case, where he was accused of taking methamphetamine from one suspect and documenting it as evidence against another suspect.

Polk County Attorney John Sarcone said his office didn't have enough evidence to proceed with earlier felony charges.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com