Former Cornell student to be sentenced on gun charge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A former Ivy League student who was charged but not convicted of killing his father faces sentencing for having someone buy the weapon used in the slaying.

Charles Tan, of Pittsford, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon in federal court in Syracuse.

Tan's murder trial ended in a mistrial in October 2015 when jurors failed to reach a verdict. A judge dismissed those charges after ruling there was no evidence he used the shotgun that killed his father.

Tan then pleaded guilty in June to three gun charges, including having another student buy the shotgun at a Walmart. Tan was a 19-year-old student at Cornell University when Liang Tan was killed in the family's suburban Rochester home in February 2015.

He faces up to 25 years in prison.