Former Colorado coach acknowledges assaulting ex-girlfriend

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A former University of Colorado assistant football coach has acknowledged assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports 47-year-old Joe Tumpkin pleaded guilty Friday to one misdemeanor count of third-degree assault as part of a deal with prosecutors. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 25.

According to an arrest affidavit, Pamela Fine told police that Tumpkin assaulted her more than 100 times between February 2015 and November 2016 while the two were dating. Fine, who objected to the plea deal, said Friday she is "disappointed and disheartened."

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped the original eight counts of assault, including five counts of felony second-degree assault.

Tumpkin was forced to resign from CU after the allegations became public.

