Former California Navy official guilty of taking kickbacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former procurement official for a Southern California naval base has pleaded guilty to accepting more than $1.2 million in kickbacks.

Prosecutors say 69-year-old Fernando Barroso of Oxnard entered pleas Thursday to federal charges of conspiracy and subscribing to a false federal income tax return. He could face up to eight years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Authorities say Barroso, a civilian employee for Naval Base Ventura County, was the master scheduler for public works who took kickbacks from a local businessman in order to approve Navy work and purchase orders and payments for his businesses.

Some of the work was never performed.

The businessman, Theodore Bauer, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit bribery and awaits sentencing.