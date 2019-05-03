Former CU assistant coach denied work release

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A former University of Colorado assistant football coach who pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend has been denied entry into a jail work release program and will to serve a 25-day jail sentence.

The Daily Camera reports Joe Tumpkin was sentenced on April 25 to 30 days of jail with work release and 30 months of probation after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

But according to a motion filed by defense attorney Jon Banashek, Broomfield police said Tumpkin didn't qualify for work release.

Banashek asked Judge Michael Goodbee to either drop the jail time in favor of community service or reduce the sentence to three days of jail. But the judge on Wednesday decided to reduce the sentence from 30 days to 25 days in jail with no work release.

