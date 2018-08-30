Foreclosure filed against college linked to corruption case

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A foreclosure lawsuit has been filed against an Arkansas college whose former president was linked to a corruption case involving state lawmakers.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the foreclosure suit filed Thursday alleges that Ecclesia College defaulted on two loans worth more than $1.8 million.

Court documents say E.C. Funding is the priority mortgage holder on the majority of the nearly 240 acres that Ecclesia owns.

The college's former president, Oren Paris III, resigned after pleading guilty to one count of fraud. He's set for sentencing next month.

Prosecutors accused former state lawmakers Jon Woods and Micah Neal of directing state money to Ecclesia College in exchange for kickbacks. Woods has been convicted and Neal pleaded guilty, and both are set for sentencing in September.

