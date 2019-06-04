Florida thief takes blowtorch to ATM, welds it shut instead

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Florida burglars thought they were clever when they used a blow torch to break into an ATM machine. But they never hit the jackpot, authorities said the burning heat actually welded the ATM's hinges shut.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials say video surveillance shows two male suspects entering the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday. One of the suspects was armed with a crow bar and appears to serve as the lookout as the other suspect took the blow torch to the ATM.

Instead of cutting the ATM with the blow torch, authorities say the would-be thief welded the metal parts shut and the pair left with nothing.