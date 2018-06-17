Florida state trooper strikes, kills pedestrian

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Highway Patrol officer struck and killed a pedestrian while trying to pull over a vehicle.

WTLV-TV reports officer Kenneth Montgomery was traveling on U.S. Highway 1 in St. Augustine in a marked patrol car at about 2 a.m. Sunday when 33-year-old Vincent Kinslow walked into his path. Kinslow wasn't using a crosswalk.

Kinslow later died at a hospital.

Investigators said Montgomery is part of FHP's DUI patrol and was trying to track down a driver when the accident happened. An FHP press release said investigators are trying to determine if Kinslow was drinking.

___

Information from: WTLV-TV, http://www.wtlv.com/