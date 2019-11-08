https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Florida-police-officer-fired-after-DUI-arrest-14819680.php
Florida police officer fired after DUI arrest
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer was fired after a DUI arrest while attending K-9 training.
The Lakeland Police reports officer Chad Landry was fired Thursday following an internal investigation into his DUI arrest in Okaloosa County early Saturday morning.
Landry was attending national K-9 trials.
Landry had been with the department for four years and only recently assigned to the K-9 unit.
