Florida officers fatally shoot driver of stolen car

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a police officer fatally shot a 25-year-old man who drove a stolen car at him.

The shooting happened Sunday in Plant City.

Plant City Sgt. Alfred Van Duyne tells news outlets the car was coming at the officer, who was backed against a fence. He says the officer didn’t have time to scale the fence, so for personal safety, he was forced to shoot at the vehicle to stop it. Another officer also opened fire on the car.

Van Duyne says it’s not clear which officer fired the deadly shot.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. They haven’t released the officers’ names. The officers have been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.