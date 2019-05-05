Florida man sentenced for W.Va. bank fraud

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to five months in prison for stealing personal information from bank customers to make purchases.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Roger Ernesto Ballester Caser of Hialeah, Florida was sentenced last week in federal court in Wheeling on one count of using an unauthorized access device. He also was ordered to pay more than $11,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Caser admitted to using Main Street Bank of Wheeling's customer information to make at least $1,000 in purchases in Marshall and Ohio counties in March 2018.