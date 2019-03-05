Florida man accused of trying to down child in pool

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a man is accused of trying to drown a toddler in a swimming pool at an apartment complex in Orlando.

Officials tell news outlets that 29-year-old Wilkens Ordena faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and fleeing and eluding law enforcement following the Monday night incident.

An arrest report says family members jumped into the pool to save the child. Ordena left the pool before deputies arrived. He then crashed a car into a deputy's vehicle and the gate complex before authorities arrested him.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the toddler is not related to Ordena, but their relationship hasn't been disclosed. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

An attorney wasn't listed for Ordena in jail records.