Florida landlord charged with fatally shooting tenant

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida landlord is charged with second-degree murder after police found him in his dead tenant's apartment.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they responded to several calls Friday as Stanley Jensen was trying to evict 49-year-old tenant Marc Bruss. Investigators say Jensen was told not to return to the apartment and deputies explained the eviction process to him.

But investigators say Jensen returned to the apartment Friday night and fatally shot Bruss. Deputies found Jensen in the apartment when they arrived.

The 57-year-old landlord is being held without bond. Jail records don't indicate if he has an attorney.