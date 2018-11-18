Florida deputies fatally shoot suspected drug dealer

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Florida sheriff's deputies fatally shot a drug trafficking suspect they say tried to run them over with his car.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara told reporters that 27-year-old Rio Antwan Thomas was a major heroin dealer whom deputies tried to arrest Saturday.

He said that when Thomas parked outside a fast-food restaurant, a deputy parked his car to block him as others moved in to arrest him.

Mascara said Thomas put the car into reverse and smashed into the patrol car, then put it into drive and accelerated, striking a deputy. That deputy was not seriously hurt.

Mascara said Thomas then drove at other deputies, who opened fire, killing him. Court records show Thomas was charged last year with cocaine and heroin trafficking and released on $76,000 bond.