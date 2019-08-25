Florida burglars target Chinese restaurants

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Florida burglars are targeting Chinese restaurants and they're not walking away with takeout. Authorities say they are taking the entire cash register instead.

Ten restaurants around the Ocala area have been hit in the last few months. Police say the break-ins typically happen overnight and that the burglars either take cash or the entire cash register. The latest occurred Friday morning in Williston.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports there were a series of home invasion robberies targeting Asian business owners in several counties, including Marion and Alachua, more than a decade ago. Four people were convicted in those cases.

