Florida boy, 13, charged with stabbing grandmother to death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old Florida boy has stabbed his grandmother to death.

St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Sandra Bentil says responding officers found 56-year-old Gloria Davis dead in her home early Monday.

Officials say the woman’s grandson has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Detectives were interviewing people who were in the house. Investigators haven’t said what prompted the attack or who called 911.

The Associated Press is not naming the suspect because he is a minor.