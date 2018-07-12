Florida: Homeless armless artist held in stabbing of tourist

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A homeless, armless artist known for using his feet to paint pictures on Miami Beach is accused of stabbing a tourist from Chicago.

Miami Beach police arrested 46-year-old Jonathan Crenshaw Tuesday and charged him with aggravated battery.

An arrest report says Crenshaw told police he was lying down when 22-year-old Cesar Coronado punched him in the head.

Coronado told investigators he stopped to ask Crenshaw for directions before he jumped up and stabbed him.

The report says Crenshaw stabbed Coronado twice with scissors, which he put back into his waistband and walked away.

The Miami Herald reports police found Coronado bleeding from his left arm. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers found Crenshaw a short distance away. No attorney is listed in jail records.