Flagstaff police: Man dead after being found on fire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Flagstaff are investigating the death of a local man who police say was found on fire in a commercial area of the city.

A Police Department statement released Wednesday said the cause and manner of 66-year-old Ben Iravani's death Monday await determinations by the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

The statement said an officer responding to a report of a fire found Iravani on fire Monday afternoon and that Iravani was pronounced dead after the fire was extinguished.

The statement said the police investigation continues, and a spokesman, Sgt. Cory Runge, did not immediately respond to a call seeking additional information about the circumstances of the incident.