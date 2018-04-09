Fisherman finds bag with human remains in California river

ISLETON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a fisherman found a body inside a bag he pulled from the water in Sacramento County's Mokelumne River.

Sacramento station KCRA reports a person called police after seeing the fisherman pulled the bag from the water Sunday morning.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Shaun Hampton says it's unclear how long the body has been in the water, and that it has not been tied to any specific missing person case.

Hampton says divers assisted homicide detectives at the scene to search for additional evidence.

He says it's unclear if the body is male or female and that the identity and cause of death will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner.

Hampton says investigators are looking for any leads.

Information from: KCRA-TV.