Kansas City, Kansas, police ID first 2020 homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victim of the first homicide of the year in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said in a news release Monday that 21-year-old Luis Deras-Orellana was the person shot early Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. No details have been released about a suspect or motive.

Last year, 37 people were killed in Kansas City, Kansas.