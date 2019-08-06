Firefighters find body after central Iowa fire

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have recovered a body found in the charred wreckage of a home in central Iowa's Story County.

Firefighters were sent just after 3 a.m. Tuesday to the residence in Nevada (nuh-VAYE'-duh). It was engulfed when they arrived. The person's body and that of a dog were found inside later.

State authorities have joined the investigation. The victim's name hasn't been released.

Nearby homes suffered some heat damage, but no other injuries have been reported.