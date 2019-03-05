Fire at automotive repair shop in Columbia destroys vehicles

COLUMBIA, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a late-night fire at an automotive repair shop in the Brown County town of Columbia.

Firefighters responded to the scene about 11:15 p.m. Monday and stopped the fire from spreading to a nearby house and garage.

The American News reports no injuries were reported, but three vehicles and a tractor were destroyed.

___

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com