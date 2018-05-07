Migrant boat with 45 people spotted south of Crete, Greece

















Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 Protesters shout anti-government slogans during a protest in the town of Mytilene on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who joined a demonstration against a visit to the island by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Stores and services were also closed and at the government and European Union migration policy which has left thousands of migrants and refugees stranded on the island. less Protesters shout anti-government slogans during a protest in the town of Mytilene on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who joined a ... more Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP Image 2 of 5 Protesters hold a placard which reads in Greek "SOS Moria. Solution now" referring to the Moria refugee camp, during a protest in the town of Mytilene on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who joined a demonstration against a visit to the island by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Stores and services were also closed and at the government and European Union migration policy which has left thousands of migrants and refugees stranded on the island. less Protesters hold a placard which reads in Greek "SOS Moria. Solution now" referring to the Moria refugee camp, during a protest in the town of Mytilene on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Thursday, May ... more Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP Image 3 of 5 Islanders take part in a protest in the town of Mytilene on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who joined a demonstration against a visit to the island by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Stores and services were also closed and at the government and European Union migration policy which has left thousands of migrants and refugees stranded on the island. less Islanders take part in a protest in the town of Mytilene on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who joined a demonstration against a ... more Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP Image 4 of 5 Protesters hold a placard which reads in Greek "SOS Moria. Solution now" referring to the Moria refugee camp, during a protest in the town of Mytilene on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who joined a demonstration against a visit to the island by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Stores and services were also closed and at the government and European Union migration policy which has left thousands of migrants and refugees stranded on the island. less Protesters hold a placard which reads in Greek "SOS Moria. Solution now" referring to the Moria refugee camp, during a protest in the town of Mytilene on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Thursday, May ... more Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP Image 5 of 5 Islanders take part in a protest in the town of Mytilene on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who joined a demonstration against a visit to the island by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Stores and services were also closed and at the government and European Union migration policy which has left thousands of migrants and refugees stranded on the island. less Islanders take part in a protest in the town of Mytilene on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who joined a demonstration against a ... more Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP Migrant boat with 45 people spotted south of Crete, Greece 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece's coast guard has located a wooden fishing boat with dozens of migrants on board who have sent out a distress call while sailing south of the island of Crete.

Three coast guard vessels and an aircraft from the European border patrol agency Frontex were sent to search for the vessel. The roughly 20-meter (66-foot) boat, carrying about 45 people, was spotted by passing ships 16 miles (25 kilometers) south of Crete.

The coast guard said the boat did not appear to be in any danger and the weather was mild.

Thousands of migrants and refugees have continued to make their way to Greece, Italy and Spain in an effort to enter the European Union.

For Greece, most of the migrants come in small inflatable rafts from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in the Aegean Sea or across a river that runs along the two nations' border.

This influx has led to severe overcrowding in many Greek refugee camps, particularly on the islands but also in northern Greece.

Overnight Sunday to Monday, six people were injured and four others were arrested during a fight in a refugee camp near the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

Police said Monday the three-hour fight in the Lagadikia refugee camp involved about 250 people and apparently broke out after Syrians said Algerians had harassed Syrian women. The fight quickly spread, with those involved using knives and planks of wood.

Due to the increase in the number of people arriving across the Evros River on the Greek-Turkish border, Lagadikia now houses 250 people more than its 360-person capacity. The new arrivals are being housed in offices and other areas, and sleep on the floor.