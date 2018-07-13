Fiancee of suspect in Randle teen's death turns herself in

CENTRALIA, Wash. (AP) — The fiancee of one of the suspects charged in the death of a Randle teenager in June has turned herself in to authorities after a $1 million warrant was issued for her arrest.

The Daily Chronicle reports 20-year-old Emma Brown appeared in Lewis County Superior Court Thursday on charges that she misled detectives during their investigation of Ben Eastman III's death.

Brown of Glenoma was charged Wednesday with two counts of rendering criminal assistance.

Brown was granted $100,000 bail. Brown's attorney, Jakob McGhie, challenged the assertion that Brown was told about the homicide.

Brown's fiance Jonathan Adamson and his 16-year-old brother have been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful disposal of remains in Eastman's death.

Adamson is the only one to have entered a plea to his charges. He pleaded not guilty earlier this week.

___

Information from: The Chronicle, http://www.chronline.com