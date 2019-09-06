Fernley man arrested after standoff with deputies

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — Lyon County sheriff's deputies say a Fernley man threatened a friend with a gun then held officers at bay during a brief standoff before surrendering.

KRNV-TV reports 44-year-old Jeff Ivy was charged Thursday with assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies responded to a home on the east side of Fernley near Highway 50 at about 7:15 a.m. after Ivy allegedly pulled a shotgun on his friend. The friend fled the house then heard a gunshot from inside the home.

Deputies sent a robot in with Ivy refused to come out and discovered he was in possession of a rifle.

The sheriff's crisis negotiations team talked back and forth with him for 30 or 45 minutes before he exited the home and was taken into custody.

It's not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one.

