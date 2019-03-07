Felon appointed to pension board steps down after criticism

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A convicted felon who was appointed to a Rhode Island town's pension committee has resigned before the Town Council could vote on whether or not to remove him.

Jerry Leite tells WPRI-TV he resigned from West Warwick's pension board to keep "the best interests of the town in mind." He said he wanted to resign before the Town Council could set a precedent by voting him out.

Leite was appointed to the pension committee by a 4-1 vote Feb. 5.

The appointment drew criticism from the West Warwick Police Union.

Leite was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $1,152 in restitution after pleading no contest to a 2001 felony embezzlement charge. He allegedly stole from charity named for a slain Providence officer.

___

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com