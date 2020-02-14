Feds: Officer texted club about undercover cop, then lied

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati police officer was arrested Friday on charges that she lied to federal investigators about confirming by text a nightclub owner's suspicion that a customer was an undercover officer.

Quianna Campbell, 39, appeared in federal court Friday afternoon after charges were unsealed, U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers' office said. She also is charged with failing to report tens of thousands of dollars of her off-duty income on her tax returns over three years.

Her public defender didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal investigators said they discovered the text message while probing drug money-related crimes associated with local nightclubs.

“She's an officer,” Campbell allegedly texted the club owner. Investigators said that besides confirming that the person was an undercover officer, Campbell discussed with the club owner possible reasons his club might be under investigation.

Federal agents said Campbell lied in 2018 when questioned about the text conversation, saying she would never disclose an undercover officer because it would put them in danger.

If convicted, she could face up to five years of making a false statement to a federal agent and up to three years in prison for filing a false tax return.

Cincinnati police said the department is aware of the charges against the 11-year officer.

“We will be monitoring the judicial process and provide an update if more information becomes available,” Lt. Steve Saunders said via email.

