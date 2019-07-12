Feds: Men assaulted teen, stole safes with $1M life savings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors in Philadelphia say two men burst into a home, assaulted a teenage girl and stole two safes that held over $1 million in cash and jewelry that amounted to her restaurant-owning parents' life savings.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain announced Friday that Khaiyri Burgess and Shaquan Johnson, both 20 and of Philadelphia, face federal robbery and weapons charges. No attorney information is available.

Prosecutors say Burgess used some of the money to buy a $15,000 diamond encrusted necklace, an $6,000 dirt bike and luxury items like Rolex watches and Gucci bags.

Officials say the men dragged the sleeping 17-year-ol from her bed last August, struck her in the head and demanded to know where the safes were.

She told police they threatened to kill her and her parents.