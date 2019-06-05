Father of 2 wounded men also charged in fracas

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — The father of two men shot after forcing their way into a Tecumseh home also has been charged.

Johnson County Court records say 50-year-old Kenneth Bridgewater is charged with burglary, terroristic threats, attempted assault and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. All are felony charges. The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The charges against his sons, 26-year-old Kolton Bridgewater and 20-year-old Levi Bridgewater, include burglary and attempted second-degree assault.

The Nebraska State Patrol has said the brothers and their father showed up at Raymond Brown's home May 10. The brothers forced their way inside and began fighting with Raymond Brown. Investigators say Brown then shot the brothers.

Authorities say Kenneth Bridgewater was involved in the fracas but was not wounded.