Father charged with causing injuries to 6-month-old son

VASSALBORO, Maine (AP) — A Vassalboro man has been formally charged with causing serious injuries to his 6-month-old son, who has been hospitalized for more than two months.

Maine State Police say 23-year-old Dylan Wood was arrested last weekend. His son, now 8 months old, continues to be treated at Maine Medical Center.

The Kennebec Journal reports that his son, Blaze Wood, displayed no signs of illness at a six-month checkup on Dec. 31. Three days later, he was taken to an Augusta hospital where doctors discovered his skull was fractured. He was later airlifted to Maine Medical Center.

Dylan Wood was freed on bail from the Kennebec County Jail after indicted on two counts of aggravated assault. It's unclear if he has an attorney.