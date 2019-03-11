Fatal stabbing has neighbors on edge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Residents of a Sioux Falls neighborhood where a man was fatally stabbed say they are surprised such a violent crime could occur on their quiet block.

Officers were called about the stabbing at a residence just before 8 a.m. Sunday. Police found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He could not be revived. A 40-year-old suspect is in custody. Police say the two men knew each other.

Jim Hanscom tells KELO-TV he was checking for his Sunday paper when he saw police handcuffing a man in shorts. Hanscom says he didn't recognize the man. He says he's lived in the neighborhood for nearly 50 years and usually the biggest problem is speeding.

Police may release additional details about the crime at a Monday morning briefing.

