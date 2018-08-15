Fatal shooting in Kent ruled a case of self-defense

KENT, Conn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a fatal shooting in Connecticut last year was a case of self-defense and no charges have been filed.

State's Attorney David Shepack told the News-Times on Tuesday that Andre Edness' death in a Kent home in December "appeared to be a lawful exercise of self-defense."

State police investigated for more than six months before closing the case.

Authorities say the 32-year-old Edness was shot in a relative's home by another resident. That resident, Hunter Chatfield, told police a knife-wielding Edness tried to break into his bedroom.

Chatfield's lawyer said Edness had asked Chatfield for a ride to the liquor store and his client refused. Edness grabbed a knife and threatened to kill Chatfield, who ran to his bedroom for safety and warned Edness multiple times not to enter.

