Fatal fire investigated in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that left one man dead in Northfield.

Firefighters were called to a home early Saturday morning and found a detached garage on fire, the state fire marshal's office said. After the fire was put out, a man was found dead in the building.

Authorities have not identified the victim or his cause of death. An autopsy is set for Sunday.