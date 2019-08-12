Fatal crashes down at Sturgis motorcycle rally

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — The number of fatal traffic crashes at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is down this year.

The 10-day rally wrapped up Sunday with two fatalities, compared with four last year. Authorities identified the second person killed during the rally as 59-year-old Debra Milota, of Omaha, Nebraska. She died Friday, several days after missing a highway curve west of Lead and striking another motorcycle, injuring two others.

Another person from Omaha died at the rally from a suspected case of carbon monoxide poisoning. He was found dead in his motor home last Tuesday.

The Highway Patrol says drunken driving and drug arrests increased this year. The patrol made 171 DUI arrests and 344 drug arrests.