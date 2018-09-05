Fatal Wisconsin fast designed to win God's blessing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Reedsburg family embarked on a fatal fast hoping to earn God's blessing to leave the southern Wisconsin city.

Prosecutors charged Kehinde and Titilayo Omosebi on Tuesday with child neglect causing death and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, Kehinde Omosebi walked to the Reedsburg police station Monday to report his 15-year-old son had died in their apartment during the fast.

Officers searched the apartment and found the dead boy as well as the couple's 11-year-old son, alive but severely emaciated.

Kehinde Omosebi told police the last time the family had eaten was July 17. Titilayo Omosebi told officers the family planned to fast until they received God's blessing to leave Reedsburg.

Kehinde Omosebi said God told him to move to Atlanta.