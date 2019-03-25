Fast-moving fire roars through Philadelphia home, killing 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving house fire in Philadelphia has left one person dead.

The fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities say firefighters found heavy flames shooting from the first floor and the rear of the home when they arrived.

One person was rescued from the first floor and was taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone else was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control about 30 minutes after firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.