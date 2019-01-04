https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Fargo-police-arrest-escaped-inmate-13508634.php
Fargo police arrest escaped inmate
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police say they've arrested an escaped jail inmate from Clay County, Minnesota.
Authorities say the 29-year-old inmate ditched a work detail in Moorhead and fled on foot into Fargo Thursday afternoon. A citizen called police when the inmate, still in orange jail clothing, was seen running in downtown Fargo. An officer found the inmate and arrested the fugitive.
