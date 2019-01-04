Fargo police arrest escaped inmate

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police say they've arrested an escaped jail inmate from Clay County, Minnesota.

Authorities say the 29-year-old inmate ditched a work detail in Moorhead and fled on foot into Fargo Thursday afternoon. A citizen called police when the inmate, still in orange jail clothing, was seen running in downtown Fargo. An officer found the inmate and arrested the fugitive.