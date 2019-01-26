Family of slain Georgia DJ still wants answers 7 years later

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — The family of a slain south Georgia disc jockey is still seeking answers seven years after he was fatally shot.

Stephon Edgerton, known on-air as Juan Gotti, called 911 to report he had been shot on Jan. 20, 2012. Valdosta police found him outside radio station WGOV bleeding from three gunshot wounds. Edgerton died at a hospital.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports a manhunt after the shooting failed to yield arrests and the case remains unsolved. The slain disk jockey's wife, Hilda Edgerton, has raised their three children alone.

She says "someone has to know something" and a break in the case "would give us closure."

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk told the newspaper a person of interest in Stephon Edgerton's slaying has been dead for some time.

