Family of shooting victim holds vigil, calls for answers

SEATTLE (AP) — The mother, relatives and friends of a 19-year-old killed in a shooting in central Seattle held a vigil Saturday at the site where he was killed, the Seattle Times reports .

Police say Royale Lexing was shot to death Friday and two others were wounded after someone opened fire at a group of people, the Times reports.

The newspaper says that at the vigil, bouquets of roses, daisies and tulips were laid next to the sidewalk.

Lexing's mother, Laura Walker, told the Times: "I'm numb. I want answers. I want (the shooter or shooters) found and I want them to be held accountable."

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

