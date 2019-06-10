Family of Arkansas man shot by police files lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The family of a motorist who was fatally shot by a Little Rock police officer in February has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officers involved in the shooting.

Bradley Blackshire's mother, Kimberly Blackshire-Lee, filed the lawsuit Monday alleging former Officer Charles Starks and Officer Michael Simpson used excessive deadly force, failed to provide medical care and violated Arkansas' Civil Rights Act.

Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of Blackshire's car as it rolled forward. Blackshire was pronounced dead at the scene.

In April, Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to file charges against Starks. The department fired Starks in May.

Police spokesman Michael Ford declined to comment, while a spokeswoman for the city did not respond to a request for comment.