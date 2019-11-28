Family: 3 kids in car when woman killed in shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The family of a Vancouver woman who was fatally shot by her estranged husband as she sat in a car in an elementary school parking lot is providing more details on the tragedy.

In a posting Wednesday on the website Go Fund Me, Tabitha Ojeda says her sister, Tiffany Hill, was with their mother and Hill’s three children on Tuesday when she was killed outside Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School.

Hill’s mother was shot three times but is expected to survive. The children were not injured.

Police have said Hill had an active restraining order against her husband, Keland Hill, and he had just posted bail in the case.

Keland Hill fatally shot himself after a short police chase.

The children will be taken in by Tiffany Hill’s sisters.